Calamos Advisors LLC Has $53.17 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,158 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Chubb worth $53,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $195.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.35. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.41 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.