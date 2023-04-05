Calamos Advisors LLC Has $27.81 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $27,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Prologis by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,045 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,276,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,056,000 after acquiring an additional 999,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $124.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

