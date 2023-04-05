Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 568,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,277 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Activision Blizzard worth $43,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 34,280 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $85.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $85.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.05. The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

