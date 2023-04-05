Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,277 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Activision Blizzard worth $43,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.3 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $85.11 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $85.74. The firm has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.