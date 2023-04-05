Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 1,665 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 591,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $49,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,255,000 after buying an additional 717,683 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,565,000 after buying an additional 1,431,879 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,076,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,270,000 after buying an additional 68,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $1,109,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

