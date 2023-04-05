BTS Chain Price Reaches $0.0245 on Exchanges (BTSC)

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One BTS Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BTS Chain has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. BTS Chain has a total market capitalization of $95.28 million and $2,611.18 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BTS Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BTS Chain Token Profile

BTS Chain was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for BTS Chain is www.btschain.io. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BTS Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTS Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTS Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTS Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTS Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTS Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.