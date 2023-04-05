Brokerages Set Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Target Price at $31.75

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VCTR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Victory Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Victory Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $201.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Insider Transactions at Victory Capital

In other news, insider Kelly Stevenson Cliff sold 12,500 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $414,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 431,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,293,010.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victory Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Victory Capital by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Articles

