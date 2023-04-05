Brokerages Set Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) PT at C$27.55

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.55.

Several research firms have commented on MFC. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

TSE MFC opened at C$24.79 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$20.81 and a 52 week high of C$27.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. The stock has a market cap of C$46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Donald Richard Lindsay bought 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.64 per share, with a total value of C$1,332,005.00. Also, Director Marianne Harrison sold 36,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total transaction of C$990,607.72. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

