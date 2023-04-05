Brokerages Set Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Price Target at $89.60

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $84.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.76. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $102.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.98.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.81 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.23%.

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.