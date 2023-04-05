Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Broadcom by 53.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,528,063,000 after buying an additional 1,191,113 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Broadcom by 159.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,478,000 after buying an additional 679,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 442.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $264,184,000 after buying an additional 485,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 91.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 919,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,113,000 after buying an additional 438,956 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $6.26 on Wednesday, hitting $628.15. The stock had a trading volume of 432,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,584. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $648.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $611.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

