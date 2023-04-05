Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Lowered to $50.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.87% from the company’s current price.

BHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.86. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.46. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

Further Reading

