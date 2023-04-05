Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Brickworks’s previous interim dividend of $0.22.
Brickworks Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40.
Brickworks Company Profile
