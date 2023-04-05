Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Brickworks’s previous interim dividend of $0.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40.

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products for the residential and commercial markets in Australia and North America. It operates through Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Property, and Investments segments. The company's building products comprise clay bricks and pavers, cement, masonry blocks, retaining wall systems, concrete and terracotta roof tiles, timber battens, and terracotta façades systems.

