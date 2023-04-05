Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 10,084 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,084 shares during the quarter. BioNTech accounts for approximately 1.9% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of BioNTech worth $40,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BioNTech by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at $723,000. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BNTX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.03. 68,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,791. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $188.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.67. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.04 by $1.22. BioNTech had a return on equity of 53.36% and a net margin of 54.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNTX. TheStreet downgraded BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

BioNTech Profile

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.