Boston Common Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,598 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $32,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $442,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,438,000 after buying an additional 1,588,857 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,810,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,836,000 after buying an additional 1,436,028 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,738,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:BABA traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.60. 6,834,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,109,910. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $261.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group Profile

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. KGI Securities raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

