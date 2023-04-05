Boston Common Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,290 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises about 1.3% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $26,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,812,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,707,000 after buying an additional 321,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,404,000 after purchasing an additional 564,889 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,730,000 after acquiring an additional 737,040 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,297,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,775,000 after purchasing an additional 248,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,070,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,344,000 after acquiring an additional 58,516 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.89. 208,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $105.19.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Further Reading

