Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $8.69 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.23. 6,397,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,436,716. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $76.23.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

