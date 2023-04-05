Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $23.14 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,949 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for 1.1% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $23,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 146.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Novartis by 42.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVS traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.18. The stock had a trading volume of 685,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $95.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.37.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 71.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

