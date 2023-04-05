Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $17.67 Million Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,616 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Ciena worth $17,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

Ciena Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CIEN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.77. 126,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,880. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $59.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.04 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at $946,114.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,276.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at $946,114.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $185,867.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,774,059.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,980 shares of company stock worth $3,280,799. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.