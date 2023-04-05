Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $16.39 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,802 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $16,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.04. 432,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,505. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ES. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

