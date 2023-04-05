Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $15.45 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,555 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.68.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.73. 3,151,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,780,826. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

