Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $14.53 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $14,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Cummins by 254.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 65.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cummins by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.75.

In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMI traded down $7.28 on Wednesday, hitting $224.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,538. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.80. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $261.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

