Boston Common Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $11,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.2% in the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 32,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,369,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 504.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

CP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,749. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.84.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 39.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1424 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CP shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

