Boston Common Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned 0.82% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $21,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on HASI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

HASI traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $27.96. 63,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,182. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $47.06. The company has a current ratio of 18.57, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 343.49%.

In related news, EVP Susan D. Nickey bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Susan D. Nickey acquired 2,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc T. Pangburn bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,778.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,087 shares of company stock worth $170,101. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

