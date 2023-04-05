Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.22

Shares of Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 43676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.
Bolloré Trading Up 0.6 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39.
Bolloré Company Profile
Bolloré SE engages in the management of its businesses in the areas of transportation & logistics, communications and electronics. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics; Oil Logistics; Communication; and Electricity Storage and Systems. The Transportation and Logistics segment includes services relating to the organization of sea and air transport networks, and logistics.
