Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Takes $1.06 Million Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. owned 0.35% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 264,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 115,120 shares during the period. WJ Interests LLC increased its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 316,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 78,271 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 881,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,315,000 after buying an additional 15,462 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,579,000.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Price Performance

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $31.53. The company has a market capitalization of $241.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Company Profile

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

