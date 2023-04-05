Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 478 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,453 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,773 shares of company stock valued at $42,648,450 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $274.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.33. The firm has a market cap of $678.09 billion, a PE ratio of 157.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $280.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

