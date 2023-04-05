Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 179 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.4 %

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

NYSE:LMT opened at $488.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $473.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

