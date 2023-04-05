Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Increases Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 78.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

