Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $939,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $81.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $130.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.01 and its 200-day moving average is $87.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.53.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,617,616 shares valued at $1,734,240,167. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

