Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Grows Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,619,000 after purchasing an additional 522,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,149,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,860,000 after purchasing an additional 385,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,700,000 after purchasing an additional 797,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,874,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. UBS Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.3 %

ADM opened at $79.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $70.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day moving average is $86.82. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

