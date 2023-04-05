Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 652 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tobam bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $50.23.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus upped their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

