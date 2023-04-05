Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 306 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $7,962,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Starbucks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,839,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $104.00 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

