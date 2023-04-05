Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Boosts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,881 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after purchasing an additional 210,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,259 shares of company stock worth $9,127,906 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Salesforce Price Performance
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Cowen downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.
Salesforce Company Profile
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salesforce (CRM)
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
- High-Growth, High-Yield Value Stocks Nearing Trigger Points
- Why Did Bullfrog AI Stock Jump More Than 50%?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.