Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 950 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1,164.0% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,230,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,163,000 after buying an additional 1,133,379 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,049,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 14.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,611,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,224,000 after buying an additional 458,309 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 530.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 259,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 218,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 217.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 260,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 178,580 shares in the last quarter.
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of CEF opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $20.14.
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile
Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
- High-Growth, High-Yield Value Stocks Nearing Trigger Points
- Why Did Bullfrog AI Stock Jump More Than 50%?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.