BMO Capital Markets Lowers NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target to C$10.00

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NWHUF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NWHUF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,667. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

