Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 4,046 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $271,082.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50.

Block Trading Down 1.7 %

Block stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.66. 11,371,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,958,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of -71.28 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.43. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $133.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. Research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 95.7% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Block in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.81.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

