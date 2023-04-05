Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,617,616 shares valued at $1,734,240,167. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $79.78. 1,473,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,132,981. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $126.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.06. The firm has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Blackstone from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.53.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

