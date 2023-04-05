BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,289 shares during the quarter. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned approximately 20.10% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DYNF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.52. 1,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.96. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $34.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average is $30.29.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

