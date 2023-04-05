BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BBN)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1029 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

BBN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,915. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $21.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBN. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

