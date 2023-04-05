BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MQY)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MQY traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 193,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,843. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,085,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after acquiring an additional 678,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,507,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 135,233 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 20.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 280,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 47,387 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 31.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 42,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,687,000.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

