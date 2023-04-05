BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Announces Dividend of $0.02

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MVF opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at about $506,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the period.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

