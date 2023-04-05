BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.94. 170,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,630. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $12.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

