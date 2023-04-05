BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MUI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.64. 11,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,118. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 163,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 112,858 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 20,511 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

