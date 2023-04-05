Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.62. 56,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,177. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $23.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

