BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 69,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,561. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIT. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 28,739 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.