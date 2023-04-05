BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 69,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,561. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $16.75.
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.
