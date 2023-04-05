BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTA stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. 14,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,367. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the second quarter worth $350,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

