BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BKN)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BKN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 982 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,479. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 23,362 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 125,626 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 214,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

