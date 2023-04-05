BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Income Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BKT traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 52,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,714. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 51.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 52,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the second quarter worth $520,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter worth $385,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,244 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

