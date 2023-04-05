BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BMEZ)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Stock Down 0.3 %

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II stock traded down 0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 43,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,580. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 52-week low of 14.33 and a 52-week high of 20.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of 15.75.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 36.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 28.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.