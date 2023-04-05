BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1083 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGT traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.31. 11,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,741. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $13.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $801,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after buying an additional 177,957 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

